The Crown season 3 teaser: Netflix drama sees Olivia Colman as a mature, accepting monarch

Olivia Colman's accession to England's throne as the new face of Elizabeth II after Claire Foy's brilliant portrayal on the Netflix drama, has been one of 2019's most-anticipated events. The makers of The Crown have released a short teaser of the third season of the show.

The new clip shows Colman as a mature, self-aware and an accepting monarch. The queen is shown to be more receptive of the changes in the nation and her own self. With a pinch of wry British humour, the queen asks her people to move on from how much she has aged.

After her much-deserved Oscar win for The Favourite this year, the actress' take on the British monarch will be an interesting watch. The streaming giant made the announcement on social media.

Check out the teaser of The Crown season 3

The third season of the show, which centres on Queen Elizabeth II and her reign in Britain, stars Colman as the monarch, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

The trio is replacing Foy, Matt Smith, and Vanessa Kirby, who played the roles in the first two seasons.

The upcoming season also features Ben Daniels as Margaret's husband Anthony Armstrong-Jones, Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Josh O’Connor revealed that the new series introduces Charles while he is still a student. Speaking to Radio Times, he said, “We start off with Charles at Cambridge University, that’s where we bring him into the series. He added, “This is where we scale a significant part of his life which I feel so honoured and excited to tell the story. And tell a very different side of the story that we may not have seen or have known about.”

Netflix had also recently confirmed that they had found their Princess Diana for season 4 in Emma Corrin.

