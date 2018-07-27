The Crown Season 3: Josh O'Conner cast as Prince Charles, Marion Bailey to play The Queen Mother

Makers of season three of The Crown have finalised casting for the roles of Prince Charles and Queen Mother, reports Deadline. British actor Josh O'Conner plays Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son while Marion Bailey plays The Queen Mother.

Connor replaces actor Julian Baring and Bailey replaces Victoria Hamilton.

As per the same reports, O'Conner expressed his excitement about coming on-board for the third instalment of the popular Netflix series produced by Left Bank Pictures.

"I am thrilled to be joining The Firm for the next instalment of The Crown. Seasons 3 and 4 will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales’s life and our national story and I’m excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all. I’m very aware it’s a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in," said the God's Own Country actor.

Marion Bailey confessed that she had quite a task in her hands, now that she comes in place of Hamilton. "Wonderful to be joining The Crown. It’s a brilliant show and we have a tough act to follow but what a gift to be playing the fascinating and greatly loved Queen Mother. Thrilled to be on board and working with such a top-notch team," said the actress who has also featured in Allied.

Netflix recently released the first-look photograph of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II.

The third season of The Crown is slated to release in 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 15:36 PM