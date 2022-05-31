Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead while he was driving his SUV in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday.

2 weeks before Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot - violently and multiple times - in Punjab’s Mansa district, he released a song ironically titled ‘The Last Ride’. To begin with, the title of the song is eerie given Moose Wala was killed while he was riding in his car - a black Mahindra jeep.

The music video of the song opens with a masked killer riding a limousine with words ‘Funeral Service’ written on the back. The killer, who appears to be a shooter, is driving around to kill his target. As the CCTV footage from Mansa which was released by the Punjab police revealed, Moose Wala’s black jeep was being followed by two cars - which appeared to be vehicles Moose Wala’s murderers were riding.

Seems like a coincidence, right? Read on.

As the music video plays, shots of the killer driving the limo in the music video are juxtaposed with shots of a burning funeral pyre and Moose Wala rapping. The music video, which has 14 million views, appears to be a foretelling of Moose Wala’s cold-blooded murder.

The song was reportedly a tribute to rapper Tupac Shakur, who was shot dead in his car at the age of 25 in 1996. Little did Moose Wala know that he would meet the same fate as Tupac.

If the music video wasn’t eerie enough, the lyrics, when read in context of Moose Wala’s demise, will send chills down your spine. Here is the chorus of the song:

"Ho chobbar de chehre utte noor dassda,

ni ehda uthuga jawani ch janaja mithiye.”

Everything is revealed in the eyes of the young boy that the funeral will take place in his youth.

In the lyrics, Moose Wala is referring to a young boy whose funeral, he predicts, will take place in his youth. Since the song is a tribute to Tupac, one might argue that the lyrics aren’t misplaced. However, it is towards the end when they take on a whole new meaning. This is how Moose Wala ends the song:

“Ho Moose Wala Jeonda Hi Amar Ho Gaya

Bahut Aiyan Jag Te Awajan Mithiye”

Sidhu Moose Wala has become immortal, now that he is alive among many people in the world.

Towards the end, Sidhu talks about him being immortal. Is he prophesying his death? Is this an eerie foretelling of what awaits Moose Waala? Even the cover image for Moose Wala's last song was a picture from the murder scene of rapper Tupac.

It doesn’t end here. Another creepy foretelling of the Punjabi singer’s death is the tracklist of his latest album. Moose Waala’s last song from his album is titled 295, which also happens to be the date when he was killed - 29/5 - 29th May, 2022.

The details and lyrics shared above, have been doing the rounds on the Internet and are a hot topic of discussion on Reddit and social media forums. But do they hold any ground? Did Moose Waala know that he would be killed in cold blood? Did he predict his death? While it would only be fair to let the authorities continue their investigation before jumping to any conclusion, one can argue that the similarities are too many to ignore.

Moose Wala’s death to India is what Michael Jackson’s death was for the USA celebrity who was loved and adored, dying young - under mysterious circumstances. After Jackson’s death, several conspiracy theorists went into an overdrive and started speculating if Jackson was killed by the Illuminati. The Illuminati, for the uninitiated, is a name given to several groups, both real and fictitious, which control the world and the music industry, in order to promote satanic propaganda.

Many peers of Moose Wala, Yo Yo Honey Singh in particular, have often come under scrutiny owing to their alleged association with the secret society. Was Illuminati behind Moose Wala’s murder? That, in all probability, will remain a mystery.

They say fact is stranger than fiction. For Moose Wala’s death, that just might be the case.

