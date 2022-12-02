Entertainment

FP Staff December 02, 2022 14:26:13 IST
Ever since Allu Arjun‘s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise was released in the theaters, it went on to create madness all across the globe. Be it dialogues or songs, The film has time and again proved itself a trendsetter in all senses. It’s almost about to complete a year of its release and the film is still touching new skies of success as it is also now released in Russia and it’s popularity was evident at the premiere while a dance group performed on the song of the film.

The songs of Pushpa: The Rise is a madness in itself. While the songs of the film are a whole different rage in India, it went on to conquer the world stage while a dance group was seen performing on the songs. This is a sheer evidence of the love that the international audience are showing for the film.

The team of Pushpa: The Rise is currently in Russia as the film has been released in Moscow on 1st December and will be released in St. Petersburg on 3rd December. The film will premiere in the opening ceremony of The fifth Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities.

The film will be released in Russia on 8th December. While the craze of Pushpa: The Rise has taken over the nation, the fans are eagerly waiting to receive any further updates as the team is also gearing up for Pushpa: The Rule.

Updated Date: December 02, 2022 14:32:08 IST

