The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer unveil new single Who Do You Love

Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers released their new single 'Who Do You Love' on 7 February in collaboration with Australian pop rock band 5 Seconds of Summer.

The Chainsmokers announced the same with a video clip:

5 Seconds of Summer, popularly known as 5SoS had earlier teased a clip from the forthcoming single on Twitter:

The new single follows the release of The Chainsmokers’ building album, Sick Boy, which comprises of all their tracks released throughout 2018. The album has generated over 1 billion worldwide streams to date.

The album includes hit single 'This Feeling' featuring Kelsea Ballerini, which is currently Top 10 at Pop radio and has been certified Gold.

The duo has performed the track with Kelsea on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Additionally, The Chainsmokers have been nominated for Dance Artist of the Year at this year’s iHeart Radio Music Awards.

On the other hand, 5Sos rose to international fame while touring with English-Irish band One Direction on their Take Me Home Tour. They have since released three studio albums and headlined three world tours.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2019 13:35:15 IST