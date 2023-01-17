The much loved Ishq Vishk has got a modern day twist & fans are enthusiastically waiting to get more & more updates about the film. The shoot schedule of Dehradun was wrapped up recently & the star cast recently united to surprise producer Ramesh Taurani.

Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan & Jibraan Khan surprised the producer & also brought in cake along with some flowers. They also happily posed together for a snap. The audience has liked this sweet simple gesture & the bonding they have with each other.

Ishq Vishk Rebound, starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal, is going to be a contemporary Gen-Z version of what love looks like today. A Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari directorial, Ishq Vishk Rebound is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited.

While the movie marks the grand Bollywood debut of Hrithik Roshan‘s cousin Pashmina, Jibraan Khan worked as a child actor in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Rishtey and Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta. On the other hand, Rohit Saraf and Naila Grewal impressed everyone with their performances in Mismatched. The movie doesn’t feature any big names yet it has all the chances to be a surprise hit at the box office due to these reasons…