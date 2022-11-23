Recently when one of the actors from the Hera Pheri franchise came forward to promote his web series he found a good way to get media attention: he spoke about how Akshay “must be part of Hera Pheri” and how he will “personally” speak to Akshay asking him to return to the franchise.

In the meanwhile, the Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala is said to be “hurt” about Akshay opting out ostensibly due to a weak script. Firoz, a portrait of wounded pride, is said to have decided to not include Akshay in the cast of his other two comedy franchise Awaara Paagal Deewana and Welcome.

This is all too unreal and very very amusing. In fact, I think a film based on this phantom casting of Hera Pheri would be far more interesting than Hera Pheri 3 or 4 or 5, or whatever the number. To go on and on about Akshay Kumar’s presence or non-presence in Firoz’s projects is like Kangana Ranaut inviting Karan Johar for dinner and then sulking when he doesn’t turn up.

Firoz and Akshay fell out twenty years ago. They were buddies before that. Just like Akshay and Suneel Darshan. Or Akshay and Vipul Shah. Or Akshay and Dharmesh Darshan.

Do you get the drift?

To get the facts right: Akshay Kumar decided not to work with Firoz Nadiadwala after Phir Hera Pheri in 2000. He never looked back. He never does. Suddenly all this talk of a grand reconciliation between the two former friends with not one, but three collaborations sounded way too giddy-headed and aspirational to be anything but a fantasy fable woven by eager beavers of the entertainment business who have nothing better to do than to hope for miracles to happen.

Sure, miracles do happen in showbiz. Even Kashmir Files. But Akshay and Firoz collaborating for three pictures? Sounded way too euphoric. Friends of Akshay say he never gave his nod to any of these Firoz Nadiadwala projects. So where did all this fantasy about this triple-flavoured ice cream cone materialize from? Certainly not from Mr Kumar’s camp. He is too discreet to indulge in such public vamping.

I asked Firoz Nadiadwala about this casting ‘ouch’. He offered no clarity on any of the rumours about Akshay Kumar’s presence in his three productions. But he did promise to come up with the cast-and-crew details for all three franchises Hera Pheri 3, Awaara Paagal 2 and Welcome in the next ten days.

Dude, He is such a pure soul that I just cannot see him being sad. Sir your fans are always with you in your every decision and Hera Pheri will always be remembered only because of OG Raju❤️ #AkshayKumar #HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/keajZSsmpK — ~ (@IAmRahulAkkian) November 12, 2022

The nation holds its breath. But this much I can say right now. No Akshay Kumar in any of the films. Kartik Aaryan in Hera Pheri 3 is also a pie in the sky.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

