The Boys episode 6 Herogasm is a rollercoaster of emotions, hormones and visually stunning fight sequences.

The folks at Prime Video and ‘The Boys’ cast have been hyping up the ‘Herogasm’ episode of ‘The Boys’ for quite some time. They warned us that we weren’t ready for what’s about to come - and boy were they right! The episode lives up to the hype and delivers on what it promises - superhero orgies, flying electric dildos, dangling penises and lots of nudity and sex.

The episode opens with a long disclaimer which clarifies that all relationships - human, animal or other ‘harmed no one’ followed by surprise cameos from celebrities like Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Chelsea Handler to name a few, all of whom sing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’. Crisis hits Vought when Ashley and Homelander find out that Soldier Boy is alive, all thanks to Deep’s ‘investigation’.What follows next is a series of events which culminates in a bloodbath at the 70th Herogasm anniversary.

Much of the humour in the episode comes from MM making his way to TNT’s mansion (at the end of which, he ends up drenched in superhero cum). If that wasn’t enough, we also see Deep having (hopefully consensual) sex with an octopus, the TNT twins getting steamy and a Supe making women orgasm using his psychic abilities. Eventually, everyone except Kimiko and Frenchie land up at the mansion in search of the TNT twins which leads to a series of rather uncomfortable confrontations.

Hughie confronts A-Train and holds him accountable for Robin’s death (for which he apologizes, surprisingly). Annie confronts Hughie about his saviour complex. A-Train holds Blue Hawk accountable for his actions. However, the confrontation that made all ‘The Boys’ fans gasp in unison was Soldier Boy coming face-to-face with MM. Butcher eventually interrupts the two - an anti-climactic end which was rather disappointing. What follows next is a spectacular fight scene between Butcher, Soldier Boy, Hughie and the Homelander.

The fight scene, in all probability, is one of the best in ‘The Boys’ history. The jump cuts, punches and the thumping action will make your heart race. When Hughie, Soldier Boy and Butcher overpower Homelander, you would really root for Homelander’s death. His eventual escape felt like an anti-climax but the reward of seeing Butcher and Homelander lock horns will leave you feeling satisfied (no pun intended).

The episode’s most endearing part was watching Annie and MM bond. Both share the same vision - to bring down Homelander and stop Soldier Boy from killing more people. What’s particularly compelling is a scene in which MM asks Annie, ‘Why do I always have to take the high road?’. He is tired of always being the ‘bigger person’ and the perfect law-abiding citizen and has now finally decided enough’s enough as he picks up the gun. The episode also marks a transition of Ashley from the perfect publicist to the ruthless CEO who has risen from the ranks and isn’t afraid to stand up against A-Train, not because she knows his dirty secrets but because she has spent a good amount of time covering them up.

Homelander on the other hand, becomes more unhinged - so much so, that he starts hallucinating and sees a version of himself in the mirror that tries to convince to be even more ruthless which leads to him lashing out at a journalist asking him tough questions.

Meanwhile, Kimiko and Frenchie are abducted by the Russians. Nina tortures both Frenchie and Kimiko until the latter manages to kill her guards. Seeing the two suffer was undoubtedly will pull your heartstrings and will leave a lump in your throat. Eventually, Kimiko realizes that it wasn’t the V that made her a monster to which Frenchie says - ‘we cannot escape the things we did in our past.’

The episode ends on a rather poignant note with Starlight going on Instagram live and announcing to the world the news of Soldier Boy being alive, Homelander’s deeds and her departure from Vought. Annie’s character arc comes a full circle when she says ‘I am not Starlight anymore, I am Annie January and I f*****g quit.’ You can tell that witnessing the bloodbath at the Herogasm mansion shook her to the core.

All in all, Herogasm might just be the best episode of ‘The Boys’. It is a rollercoaster of emotions, hormones and visually stunning fight sequences. The clever writing, confrontations, unexpected run-ins, shocking character deaths (Read: A-Train) and the massacre in the end followed by Annie’s Instagram live will leave you feeling exhilarated.

In short, it’s absolutely diabolical (and we feel bad that Frenchie missed it).

The Boys season 3 is streaming Amazon Prime Video

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.