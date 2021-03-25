The Big Bull song Ishq Namazaa sees Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta romance against picturesque Delhi monuments

'Ishq Namazaa' from The Big Bull is sung by Ankit Tiwari, composed by Gourob Dasgupta and penned by Kunwar Juneja.

The first song from Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull was released earlier today, 25 March. Titled 'Ishq Namazaa', the song is sung by Ankit Tiwari, composed by Gourob Dasgupta and penned by Kunwar Juneja.

The song portrays the loving relationship between the two characters (Bachchan and Nikita Dutta) and showcases the real strength of their bond that stands the test of time.

Check out the trailer here

Talking about the song, director Kookie Gulati shares in a press release, "It was very important for us to show Hemant Shah's relationship with his wife as she was one of the key people who were part of his entire journey. When I first heard Ishq Namazaa, I just knew that it is a perfect fit to share this story of love and both Abhishek and Nikita have showcased beautiful chemistry. I am really looking forward to the audiences to see a glimpse of their beautiful relationship through this song."

The Big Bull is based on the real-life events of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who made it big during the 1980s and early '90s before hitting rock bottom. Bachchan plays the role of stockbroker Hemant Shah in the film.

Also starring Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, and Sohum Shah among others, The Big Bull is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma team up as co-producers. The movie is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium from 8 April.