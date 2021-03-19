The Big Bull trailer: Abhishek Bachchan plays Hemant Shah, inspired by infamous stock broker Harshad Mehta

Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull streams on 8 April on Disney+Hotstar

"If the government and system want to catch me, they will have to speed up," says Hemant Shah and strikes the golf ball from the top of his terrace.

Just days after a 30-second teaser of The Big Bull: The Mother of All Scams generated extreme excitement, the trailer of the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer is out. The story, as is clear from the trailer, is based on the real-life events of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who made it big during the 1980s and early '90s before hitting rock bottom.

Set in Mumbai of the 1980s, the trailer gives a sneak peek into the rise and rise and then the eventual fall of a stockbroker, who could once change the direction in which the wind blew at the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The makers of the film have used the name Hemant Shah for the protagonist, indicating they might have taken some creative liberties to make the story more compelling and exciting. Produced by Ajay Devgn films, The Big Bull marks the return of junior Bachchan in the lead after having played second fiddle in a series of films. For many, the visuals of Abhishek in a safari suit also brought back the memories of the 2007 hit Guru.

Abhishek looks stunning in double-breasted suits and large goggles, things that people identified Harshad Mehta with. Not to forget the story of the black Lexus car that perhaps only Harshad could import and pay for back then. It does make an appearance in the trailer with Abhishek posing in front of it.

Interestingly, The Big Bull comes close on the heels of the hit SonyLiv series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. And therefore the comparisons, the treatment of the lead characters, and most importantly creative liberties will remain the subject of scrutiny until and after the film's release. The 10-part drama series, directed by Hansal Mehta, went on to become arguably the most loved and critically acclaimed show across OTT platforms in India.

The series showed Prateek Gandhi in the lead and the actor pulled one of the most stunning performances of his life, playing Harshad Mehta.

There's no denying that the rise and fall of Harshad Mehta had long remained the most unexplored subjects as far as Bollywood was concerned. Can The Big Bull Abhishek Bachchan as Hemant Shah do justice to the story is something everyone looks forward to seeing? The film also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, and Sohum Shah among others.

In the trailer, Ileana is seen essaying the role of a journalist, whose pursuit for information and courage to uncover the "scam" determined the fate of a man who was once thought to be extremely close to politicians in the national capital too. The film streams on 8 April on Disney+Hotstar Multiplex. It was earlier scheduled to release in October 2020.

Check out the trailer