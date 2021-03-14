Entertainment

The Batman wraps filming, director Matt Reeves announces with a final set photo

The Batman, featuring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffery Wright, will release on 4 March, 2022

Press Trust of India March 14, 2021 12:34:21 IST
The production on The Batman is complete after several delays in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the film's director Matt Reeves has announced.

The filmmaker returned to Twitter after a three-month hiatus to share the update on the movie, fronted by Robert Pattinson.

"#LastDay #TheBatman cc: @GreigfraserD," Reeves tweeted in a shoutout to his director of photography on Saturday.

Jeffrey Wright, who plays Gotham Police Commissioner James Gordon in The Batman, shared a piece of fan art on his character.


Billed as a darker take on the DC superhero's story, The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

The film went on floors in London last January, only to be halted in March.

Production resumed in September after five-and-a-half months but was again suspended for a period of weeks when Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19 .

Produced by Reeves and Dylan Clark, The Batman was originally scheduled to open in theatres on 1 October, 2021.

The Warner Bros film has currently booked 4 March, 2022 for its release.

Updated Date: March 14, 2021 12:34:21 IST

