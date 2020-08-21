Entertainment

The Batman logo, teaser poster unveiled by director Matt Reeves

The Batman teaser poster, designed by DC's chief creative officer Jim Lee, depicts the batsuit worn by Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne in the film.

Asian News International August 21, 2020 08:34:33 IST
Filmmaker Matt Reeves on Thursday, 20 August, unveiled the first look of the logo for his much-anticipated upcoming film The Batman.
The 54-year-old director shared the official logo of the flick on Twitter.

Alongside this, he also shared a teaser poster for the DC FanDome virtual presentation, which is set to take place on 22 August.

Check out the first look logo here

According to Variety, the poster, designed by DC's chief creative officer Jim Lee, depicts the batsuit as worn by Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne in the film. Reeves is expected to unveil the first major first look at the movie during Saturday's DC FanDome event.

The upcoming superhero flick will resume shooting in early September. Filming for the comic book adventure film was halted due to coronavirus pandemic when it was roughly seven weeks into the production.

The Matt Reeves directorial, which is said to be a grittier take on the Dark Knight mythos, is left with the shooting material of approximately three months, reported Variety. The film can be wrapped up by the end of this year.

The construction of sets is underway by the crew members of the film.

Soon after the production halt, the theatrical release date of the film has been pushed back by Warner Bros Studios from June 2021 to 1 October, 2021.

The new Batman film stars Paul Dano, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and Zoe Kravitz.

Updated Date: August 21, 2020 08:34:33 IST

