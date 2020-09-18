The Batman resumes filming in UK weeks after production member tested positive for coronavirus

The positive coronavirus case came just three days after The Batman had initially resumed shooting in the UK.

The UK production of The Batman is starting up again after being shut down earlier this month when an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros said Thursday that filming had resumed after a hiatus for quarantine precautions. The studio has not identified the person who had the virus.

Robert Pattinson stars in the film from director Matt Reeves which had been on hiatus for almost six months because of the coronavirus pandemic. The positive case came just three days after The Batman had initially resumed shooting.

Hollywood has been slowly and cautiously getting back to work around the world in the COVID-era. Jurassic World: Dominion is another major Hollywood production that started up again recently in the UK, at Pinewood Studios outside of London. And other blockbusters have been filming around the world including Disney’s Avatar in New Zealand. Each country has its own set of safety protocols and guidelines.

Regardless of how eager people are to get back on set, uncertainty looms over the safety of it, liabilities, and public relations headaches should anyone get sick. The New York Times reported in August that a few crewmembers on Universal’s Jurassic World had tested positive, had quarantined and no one became seriously ill.

The Batman had had a brush with coronavirus in March as well. Andrew Jack, a famed dialect coach, and actor who had been working on the movie before lockdown, contracted coronavirus and died. Reeves at the time tweeted that they were “heartbroken.”

The Batman was originally supposed to hit theaters in June 2021 but was pushed back to October 2021 because of the delays.