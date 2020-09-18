The Batman resumes filming in UK weeks after production member tested positive for coronavirus
The positive coronavirus case came just three days after The Batman had initially resumed shooting in the UK.
The UK production of The Batman is starting up again after being shut down earlier this month when an individual tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for Warner Bros said Thursday that filming had resumed after a hiatus for quarantine precautions. The studio has not identified the person who had the virus.
Robert Pattinson stars in the film from director Matt Reeves which had been on hiatus for almost six months because of the coronavirus pandemic. The positive case came just three days after The Batman had initially resumed shooting.
Hollywood has been slowly and cautiously getting back to work around the world in the COVID-era. Jurassic World: Dominion is another major Hollywood production that started up again recently in the UK, at Pinewood Studios outside of London. And other blockbusters have been filming around the world including Disney’s Avatar in New Zealand. Each country has its own set of safety protocols and guidelines.
Regardless of how eager people are to get back on set, uncertainty looms over the safety of it, liabilities, and public relations headaches should anyone get sick. The New York Times reported in August that a few crewmembers on Universal’s Jurassic World had tested positive, had quarantined and no one became seriously ill.
The Batman had had a brush with coronavirus in March as well. Andrew Jack, a famed dialect coach, and actor who had been working on the movie before lockdown, contracted coronavirus and died. Reeves at the time tweeted that they were “heartbroken.”
The Batman was originally supposed to hit theaters in June 2021 but was pushed back to October 2021 because of the delays.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Rakul Preet Singh says she tested negative for coronavirus a day before co-star Arjun Kapoor's diagnosis
Rakul Preet Singh, who co-stars in a cross-border romance with Arjun Kapoor, says she got to know about the film shooting getting stalled on her way to Mumbai.
Venice Film Festival: Tilda Swinton, Pedro Almodovar, Daniele Luchettia urge reopening of theatres
Oragnisers of the Venice Film Festival followed anti-virus restrictions that included protective masks during all screenings, theatres at a half or one-third capacity, and rigorous temperature checks and sanitisation
Coronavirus outbreak pushes Busan International Film Festival 2020 by two weeks
The Busan International Film Festival will be reduced to a fraction of its usual scale with several sections moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic.