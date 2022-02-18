Bachchan Pandey also stars actors Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

The trailer of the much-awaited Akshay Kumar starrer, Bachchan Pandey is finally out today, 18 February. Touted as this year’s blockbuster film, Bachchan Pandey has been in the news for quite some time. While posters of the movie have grabbed immense attention from fans, the gripping trailer is surely going to leave audiences in a frenzy.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter this morning and announced the trailer release of his upcoming movie.

Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, who play the female lead in this action-drama also shared the trailer with much excitement.

Kumar plays the titular role in the action-comedy while Sanon has been cast as a journalist, who harbours the dream of becoming a film director. The three and half minute trailer opens with Sanon telling her friend, actor Arshad Warsi that she has decided to make a film on the dangerous gangster, Bachchan Pandey.

While Warsi dismisses the idea initially, he is convinced by his friend and joins her in a menacing journey to meet the gangster and cover his life story. What follows is a laugh riot, filled with moments of extreme threat and danger, as the two friends jeopardize their lives to capture the famous mafia on camera.

Actor Akshay Kumar displays his wild side with much ease in the film and looks extremely promising in a ferocious look. The 54-year-old nails his performance of being a ruthless mafia who kills people at the blink of an eye and is also known to have slayed his own girlfriend, played by Jacqueline Fernandez. Along with some power-packed action scenes, the phenomenal actor also adds the right dose of comedy into the movie, making it a full-big ticket masala entertainer.

Directed by Farhad Samji and Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bachchan Pandey is all set to hit the theatres during Holi this year, on 18 March.