The Babysitter star Samara Weaving cast in Fox Searchlight’s new thriller, Ready or Not

Australian actress and model Samara Weaving will start shooting in the fall for Fox Searchlight’s upcoming thriller Ready or Not. According to a Variety, the duo of Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin will be directing the project.

Produced under Tripp Vinson's banner, Vinson Films, Guy Busick and Ryan Murphy have penned the script for Ready or Not, for which Fox Searchlight picked up the rights last year. The story revolves around a young woman who is invited to a time-honoured tradition by her new husband’s family which later turns into a game of survival.

She is the niece of the Australian actor, Hugo Weaving who shot to fame with her performance in Home and Away and BBC television series Out of the Blue before she scored a role in Fox Searchlight's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. She has also starred in Mayhem, Monster Trucks, Netflix's The Babysitter and appeared in the music video for Charlie Puth's song 'Attention.'

Last month, Fox Searchlight unveiled the first look photo of Natalie Portman as astronaut Lucy Cola in Pale Blue Dot which follows the life of a female astronaut who, after coming back home from a mission in space, starts to unravel when confronted by her seemingly perfect American dream life. The release date is yet to be announced though.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 19:10 PM