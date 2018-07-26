Pale Blue Dot: Natalie Portman's first-look photo depicts Lucy Cola as a focused, confident astronaut

Fox Searchlight unveiled the first look photo of Natalie Portman as astronaut Lucy Cola in Pale Blue Dot on 25 July.

In Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley's sci-fi astronaut drama, Portman sports the look of a confident astronaut with a purposeful glance. Her royal blue NASA jumpsuit immediately grabs audiences' attention and her expression reflects her character's state of mind — a woman who's earned professional success but is personally troubled and seemingly searching for answers.

Pale Blue Dot follows a successful female astronaut who, after coming back home from a mission in space, starts to unravel when confronted by her seemingly perfect American dream life. The film explores the theory that astronauts who spend long periods of time in space begin to lose their sense of reality when they return home. She feels emotionally detached from her husband (played by Dan Stevens). This dissatisfaction compels her to get involved with a fellow astronaut (played by Jon Hamm). Things take a turn for the worst when another woman (Zazie Beetz) enters the equation and turns the affair into a love triangle.

Mail Online reports, that Cola's character is loosely based on NASA Captain Lisa Nowak, who was arrested for alleged kidnapping and a murder attempt. She later confessed to charges of burglary and misdemeanour battery.

Pale Blue Dot makers are yet to officially announce a release date for the film.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 18:31 PM