Sumeet Vyas plays a cop in Disney+ Hotstar’s recent release Aar Ya Paar. The actor and writer who has played acclaimed roles was last seen in TVF Tripling, Gunehgaar and Jugaadistan has kept busy with OTT content in the last few years. While talking to Firstpost, the actor said that his preparation for his role in Aar Ya Paar was more on a mental level. He also lauded the way scriptwriting has evolved as each characters is well developed and has a story of its own rather than just supporting the lead actor. Excerpts from the conversation:

On your preparation for your role

There was more of a mental preparation required for my role. I was playing a cop related to the crime branch so there was fair amount of reference material available for such parts. I just had to pick up and choose what suits the character well. When you come across a role where you are familiar with the character, you try to look for the heart of the character and the personality traits that would make the character more human.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumeet Vyas (@sumeetvyas)

Cinema is changing — we have a lot of stories onscreen that take us back to our roots or folklores

The audience we are catering to can relate to those characters far more. There are phases in cinema where people want to watch certain kind of films and right now, the general way of consuming content is real stories. People are watching reality shows, news, vloggers on YouTube and Instagram. So these are signs that people want to watch stories of real people. They entertain and enrich them, so cinema is also trying to adapt to that. One example is that a lot of biopics are working as more and more people are watching that. So the shift has definitely happened.

On all characters getting prominent parts in series and films

It is a welcome change rather than just watching one person or character driving the entire story, which is an interesting form of storytelling but also encourages lazy writing. When one character drives the story, other characters have less to do. But the way screenwriting has adapted now, there is something for everyone and the script becomes more juicy. In real life, it does not happen that other characters only facilitate one character to do his/her bit in the story. My bestfriends don’t wake up thinking what they can do for their best friend. That is the welcome change that has adapted thankfully into scripting now.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.