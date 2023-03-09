‘Anavila’s’ collection “DABU” dreamt up by ace designer Anavila Misra, was a grand opening of The Atelier on Sustainable Fashion Day at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

The new collection called “DABU” was devoted to the beauty of the sari and it’s graceful and elegant drape, which has never been bound by zippers, buttons, or belts. Undoubtedly, the focal point of the show was the unstitch beauty of the sari and its fluid creativity.

DABU, which comes from the Hindi word ‘dabana’ or press, is a very labour-intensive technique and involves several stages of printing and dyeing. A deeply sustainable practice, “DABU” honours local resources (mud, gum, lime, and waste wheat chaff), and a complete reliance on the bounty of nature.

Bringing to life the drapes and glory of the sari were the DABU and print motifs that were dappled all over the 6-yard wonder. The natural dyes of ivory, ochre, sage green, indigo, madder, kashish and black with a luxurious presence of gold and silver danced in gay abundance on the yards of glorious fabrics.

Fluid florals and architectural geometry, the motifs are derived from the natural surroundings of local flora and fauna that added to the grandeur of the saris and paid homage to Mother Nature. The wonderful visuals that revolved around the traditional block printing with DABU and direct printing, further enhanced the elegance of the collection.

As the saris with their floating pallavs wafted down the ramp on elegantly styled models, their ethereal beauty was further highlighted under the ramp lights.

The “DABU” collection by Anavila Misra for her label ‘Anavila’ will offer timeless options for women who long to be draped in the traditional elegance of India’s grand drape.

Commenting on her showcase Anavila said, “DABU is about creating beauty through mud. This collection brings forth the relationship between not only the art and the artisan, but also a deep, symbolic bond between human beings and the earth they stand on. I am thrilled to showcase and bring my designs to the centre stage at an esteemed platform like Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI and extremely happy with how the presentation came to life, just as we planned it.”

Jaspreet Chandok, Head RISE Fashion and Lifestyle said, “The Atelier is an experimental space that allows designers to use the platform to express their creative vision through formats that go beyond the usual runway showcase. We are thrilled to have Anavila as opening designer of the Atelier this season, helping set a very high benchmark for all presentations that will follow in this unique showcase area.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.