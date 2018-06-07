The Addams Family first look: Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Chloe Moretz, Finn Wolfhard lead voice cast of animated film

The creepiest family to ever grace our TV screens are back together to star in a new animated film. MGM Studios announced that Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron will lead the voice cast of The Addams Family.

The first look reveals the whole Addams clan with Isaac and Theron voicing Gomez and Morticia Addams respectively in the new animated film, which will be directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan.

They will be joined by Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester; Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday Addams; Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley Addams; Bette Midler as Grandmama; and Oscar winner Allison Janney as the family's arch nemesis, Margaux Needler.

The film's story follows the Addams family whose lives begin to unravel when they face-off against a crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration, Addams-style.

Based on the famous New Yorker cartoons of Charles Addams, The Addams Family became a television show in the '60s, a hit animated series in the early '70s and a live-action movie franchise in the '90s (starring Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia and Christina Ricci).

Matt Lieberman has penned the screenplay which is based on the Charles Addams iconic cartoon series.

"Greg and I have always been a fan of the Addams Family in past versions, so when we set out to make this movie, we were excited to do something new," Vernon said to Deadline. "With that in mind, I drew from the brilliantly original Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons for the look of the film and decided to tell the story of how Gomez and Morticia meet, find their house and start their family," he added.

The film, which has a release date of 11 October, 2019, will be produced by Vernon with Gail Berman, and Alex Schwartz. Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi and Joe Earley will serve as the executive producers on the project.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 09:33 AM