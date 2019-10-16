The Addams Family sequel in the works, announces MGM Studios; Film will release in 2021

The members of The Addams Family are returning for a sequel, which is scheduled to be released in 2021.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, MGM Studios announced the part two after the CG-animated film opened to an encouraging USD 30.3 million at the North American box office on its early Halloween entry.

The details about the new project are sparse, but the film will hit the screens on 22 October, 2021.

"We always knew this piece of great IP was worthy of bringing back to the big screen," Jonathan Glickman, president of MGM's Motion Picture Group, said revealing that a sequel was virtually a done deal.

Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac voice Morticia and Gomez Addams in The Addams Family, directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan. Nick Kroll is Uncle Fester; Chloe Grace Moretz is Wednesday Addams; Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is the voice of Pugsley Addams; Bette Midler is Grandmama; and Oscar winner Allison Janney is the family's arch nemesis, Margaux Needler.

Based on the famous New Yorker cartoons by Charles Addams, The Addams Family became a television show in the 1960s, a hit animated series in the early 1970s and a live-action movie franchise in the 1990s. The original strip was created as an inversion of the ideal 20th-century American family.

