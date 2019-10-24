The Addams Family: Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac's animated film to release in India on 1 November

MGM's animated reboot, The Addams Family, on the much-popular cartoon series, is set to hit Indian screens on 1 November. The film has Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac, who voice Morticia and Gomez Addams. Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan take on the directorial reigns in the film.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the release date on social media.

Check out the announcement

In the film, Nick Kroll plays Uncle Fester; Chloe Grace Moretz is Wednesday Addams; Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is the voice of Pugsley Addams; Bette Midler is Grandmama; and Oscar winner Allison Janney is the family's arch nemesis, Margaux Needler. "Every family is different, but some families are more different than others," says a voice-over as illustrations of diverse types of families are illustrated in the teaser. The viewers are then introduced to a younger Moritica and Gomez as they walk into a spooky mansion. "Get out!" yells a voice from inside the house. The film will follow the eccentric family and how their lives begin to unravel when they face off against a crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration, Addams-style. Based on the famous New Yorker cartoons of Charles Addams, The Addams Family became a television show in the 1960s, a hit animated series in the early 1970s, and a live-action movie franchise in the 1990s. The original strip was created as an inversion of the ideal 20th-century American family. Check out the film's trailer below

