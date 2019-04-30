The Accidental Prime Minister producer to make biopic on convicted self-styled godman Asaram Bapu

Sunil Bohra, who has backed films like The Accidental Prime Minister, Gangs of Wasseypur, Tanu Weds Manu and Shahid, is going to bankroll a biopic based on convicted self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. According to a Times of India report, the film will be based on God Of Sin: The Cult, Clout And Downfall Of Asaram Bapu by journalist Ushinor Majumdar.

"After reading the book, I was touched by the story of the lawyer PC Solanki, who fought the case for the victims against Asaram Bapu for free. The two lady police officers – one from Jodhpur and the other from Surat – are inspiring too. I believe that they are the real heroes who fought for justice. We will focus on these people. I bought the rights of the book last month. I have started meeting writers and shall lock the team soon. I want the movie to reach out to global audiences too. The cast will be decided once the script is ready," Bohra told TOI.

In 2018, Asaram was convicted under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping a minor girl in Jodhpur's Manai village. The incident occurred in 2013. He is currently serving a life sentence. His son Narayan Sai was also recently convicted of rape by a Surat court.

