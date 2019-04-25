The Academy renames Oscars' Foreign Language Film category to International Feature Film

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has made certain changes in their rules. The Foreign Language Film category will now be rebranded as International Feature Film. However, this change will not alter any existing rules regarding the submission process or the eligibility requirements.

Ahead of the 92nd #Oscars, we've made some changes to the rules. Take a look. https://t.co/zVkOc7ti90 For the full rules, click here: https://t.co/hyO4c55hMf — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 24, 2019

According to a press statement quoted by The National, the co-chairs of the International Feature Film Committee, Larry Karaszewski and Diane Weyermann said, "We have noted that the reference to ‘foreign’ is outdated within the global filmmaking community. We believe that International Feature Film better represents this category, and promotes a positive and inclusive view of filmmaking, and the art of film as a universal experience.”

Another noteworthy development with regards to the Oscars has been that the body has voted not to exclude streaming services, like Netflix, Amazon Prime or Hulu for Oscars eligibility. The matter received immense attention due to Steven Spielberg's public duel with Netflix, in which the veteran filmmaker argued that films released on streaming giants should not be eligible for the golden statue but should instead compete at the Emmys.

Following AMPAS' decision on the streaming services, Spielberg shared a statement with The New York Times claiming that his comments on Oscar eligibility were made in defense of the theatre-going experience. "I want to see the survival of movie theaters. I want the theatrical experience to remain relevant in our culture,” he said.

The other changes that have been made include increase in makeup and hairstyling nominees from three to five, reports ScreenDaily.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 17:19:48 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.