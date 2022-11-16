Celebrating the prolific talent and top chartbusters in music, the world’s largest fan-voted award show, the “2022 American Music Awards” (AMA) are back. Hosted by Wayne Brady, award-winning actor, producer and musician will take center-stage to usher in music’s hottest night of the year, featuring show-stopping performances and exciting moments highlighting music’s biggest names. Lionsgate Play will be taking the South-East Asian audience a step closer to the 2022 AMA as the official streaming partner of television’s most-awaited musical night. The awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (8:00 p.m. ET/PT) on ABC and stream live on Lionsgate Play in India on November 21, 2022, (6:30 AM IST to 9:30 AM IST). The acclaimed awards will also stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in Malaysia (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon) and the Philippines (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon).

Bringing the coveted awards LIVE for the first time on the platform, Amit Dhanuka, Executive Vice President, Lionsgate, said, “We continue to build on our commitment to bring global entertainment to the local audience – keeping this in mind we are thrilled to LIVE stream the 50th show of the American Music Awards exclusively across three territories – India, Malaysia and the Philippines. Viewers across these regions can expect a vibrant night with a powerful line-up of performances with the biggest names– from pop, rap, R&B to K-Pop and more. This will definitely be an event to remember, and we at Lionsgate Play are looking forward to streaming it LIVE for the fans.”

Wayne Brady, award-winning actor, producer and musician on hosting the AMA’s said, “I’m ecstatic and honoured to host this year’s AMAs. As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard! It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all…The funny, the music and the moves!”

Global superstars that span across generations and genres, including Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, J.I.D, P!NK, Tems, and Wizkid will be seen performing at the 2022 AMA. Yola will take the stage for never-before-seen musical performances and first-ever collaborations as well as perform the American Music Awards SONG OF SOUL, which spotlights an emerging, mission-driven artist that has inspired change and invoked social justice through their lyrics.

The legendary singer-songwriter Lionel Richie will be bestowed with the esteemed ‘Icon Award’ in recognition of the global influence his music has had over the years. Talking about receiving this award, Lionel Richie said, “I’m immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I’d go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage. I can recall one of the first times I got to perform at the AMAs. It was to sing ‘We Are the World’ among the most iconic musicians of my generation, so it is surreal to be receiving this recognition 36 years later.”

To end the night on a high note, multiple international superstars such as Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd will battle it out for the night’s biggest honour, Artist of the Year. The “2022 American Music Awards” winners are voted entirely by fans.

The complete list of the American Music Awards nominations is available here – https://www.theamas.com/nominees/2022-nominees/

Tune into Lionsgate Play on November 21 to watch television’s most musical night unfold at the American Music Awards.

