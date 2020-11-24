Thavasi, Tamil actor who sought financial assistance for cancer treatment, dies at 60

Thavasi, who was reportedly being treated at a Madurai hospital, was battling oesophageal cancer.

Tamil actor and comedian Thavasi passed away on Monday aged 60, succumbing to his battle with cancer. The actor was reportedly being treated at a hospital in Madurai, where he breathed his last.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife, the news was confirmed by Thiruppurankundram MLA, Dr P Saravanan. The actor was suffering breathlessness post which he was shifted to the ICU at around 8 pm.

As per the report, Dr Saravanan stated that Thavasi was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer and was admitted to his Saravana Hospital in a very advanced condition. While an Oesophageal Stent was fitted in him, he was transferred to the emergency room on 23 November due to shortness of breath, where he passed away at 8pm without any treatment.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, while Dr Saravanan was providing him treatment free of cost at his hospital, Vijay Sethupathi had offered him a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh. Simbu and Rajinikanth too provided financial help to him. STR too donated Rs 1 lakh for his treatment.

Thavasi had earlier, in a video, requested financial assistance for his cancer treatment. In the video, Thavasi requested contributions from fans, colleagues and the Tamil film industry, mentioning that he is experiencing extreme difficulty in even swallowing due to cancer.

He has acted in films like Rajini Murugan, 2013's Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Kizhakku Cheemayile and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe.