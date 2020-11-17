Tamil actor Thavasi seeks financial assistance for cancer treatment

Several reports suggest that his Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam co-actor Sivakarthikeyan has offered financial support to Thavasi.

Tamil actor Thavasi, in a video, has requested financial assistance for his cancer treatment. The actor has starred in films like Soori's 2016 film Rajini Murugan and 2013's Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, also starring Soori alongside Sivakarthikeyan and Sathyaraj.

According to The Indian Express, Thavasi says in the video: "I have acted in films from Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993) to the latest Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. I never thought that I would get such a disease."

With folded hands, he requests contributions from fans and even colleagues from the Tamil film industry. In the video, he also mentions experiencing extreme difficulty in even swallowing due to the cancer. He also says that a tube may be fixed into his throat.

This is not the first incident where a member of the film industry has suffered a financial setback and requested for help. Recently, the late actor Faraaz Khan's family set up a fundraiser to collect Rs 25 lakhs for his treatment. It was later revealed that Salman Khan had footed the actor's medical bill.