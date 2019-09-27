Thappad cast announced: Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi among actors in Anubhav Sinha's film

After Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu's successful collaboration on Mulk, the director-actor duo is set to release their second feature titled Thappad. Its cast was announced on Friday, reports Mumbai Mirror. Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Geetika Vidya, Maya Sarao, Naila Grewal, and Gracy Goswami are among the other actresses who will feature in the film. Kumud Mishra will also be part of the project.

The idea behind the film, which deals with a particular aspect in a man-woman relationship, had been hounding Sinha for quite some time, he confesses to the publication. But he never knew if he could make a full-length feature out of it. After a discussion with Taapsee (while the two were working on Mulk), he understood the story had all the elements.

Thappad will be both directed and co-produced bu Sinha, alongside Bhushan Kumar.

Sinha says the cast is half-way into shooting, and are aiming to wrap up by mid-October. The crew is aiming to release the film on Women's Day, 2020 (8 March).

In the beginning of September, Taapsee had posted multiple pictures with Sinha, captioning it as, "It’s gonna be difficult... very difficult...” Talking further on the subject the actress tells Mirror, "It wasn’t a script when I heard it first, but I was instantly interested. Anubhav sir feels as strongly about the subject as I do. It’s a woman’s perspective on relationships, what they want, with a common thread linking them."

Sinha explains the gist of the film cuts across multiple societal and economic strata. The filmmaker says he has tried to do justice with all aspects that women undergo in certain situations.

Sinha does not necessarily consider Thappad to be pro-feminist, and averts from attaching any label to the film. All he claims is that it is a women's story, mostly inspired by the stories of his mother, sister, cousins, and friends.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2019 10:07:33 IST