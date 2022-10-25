Language: Hindi

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Seema Pahwa, Urmila Kothare

Director: Indra Kumar

Star rating: 3.5/5

Every individual on the earth has some positive and negative traits and there is nothing bad in it as that is completely natural. However, some negative qualities definitely raise concerns when they impact your and others’ lives, especially close ones.

Ayan Kapoor (played by charming Sidharth Malhotra), a real-estate broker lands in heaven after he meets with an accident. Hindu deity Chitragupta aka CG played by versatile and entertaining Ajay Devgn tells Ayan that like almost every individual he has done some good but many bad deeds and needs to play the ‘game of life’ and win it if he wants to go back on earth.

The ‘game of life’ doesn’t only show Ayan his negative traits but also turns his life 180 degree and makes him a better human being. While some of you might find it a bit of 90s Bollywoodish potboiler with upgraded VFX, the film perfectly showcases the mirror of the mindset of current generation of how they take their families and personal live for granted.

Director Indra Kumar, known for directing blockbusters like Beta, Ishq, Dil, Masti and Dhamaal franchise, has perfectly blended all the emotions in the film with great comic situations and emotional moments.

Talking about star performances, Ajay Devgn hits the ball out of the park with his witty one-liners and subtle yet impactful act. Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh perform their parts very well and will make you teary-eyed with emotional scenes. Urmila Kothare, Seema Pahwa and Kanwaljit Singh win our hearts with their superb act in limited screentime.

All-and-all Thank God is a perfect Diwali treat from director Indra Kumar to the audience, who loves family entertainers.

Thank God is playing in cinemas

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.