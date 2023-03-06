Thalapathy Vijay's manager Jagadish Palanisamy's celebrity management firm The Route gets into movie production
Jagadish officially announced The Route’s upcoming films Sesham Mike-il Fathima starring Kalyani Priyadarshan which is seBuzt to release this year and Revolver Reeta starring the National Award winner Keerthy Suresh going on floors soon.
Jagadish Palanisamy runs a production house and celebrity management company called The Route, one of the leading companies in the business managing Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha, Directors Atlee & Lokesh Kanagaraj, Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Priyanka Mohan, Samyuktha Menon, Kathir, Arjun Das. And he is also producing movies under the same banner – The Route.
In 2021, Jagadish co-produced Thalapathy Vijay’s film ‘Master’ directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Jagadish signed more talents for The Route and also produced 3 music videos along with Sony Music the same year with prominent actors and music directors.
View this post on Instagram
Taking a step forward, Jagadish officially announced The Route’s upcoming films Sesham Mike-il Fathima starring Kalyani Priyadarshan which is set to release this year and Revolver Reeta starring the National Award winner Keerthy Suresh going on floors soon.
Jagadish joins hands with Seven Screen Studios as a co-producer for the most anticipated film of the year, #Thalapathy67 named ‘Leo’ starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
The producer is also in talks to produce more films under banner “The Route” with prominent actors and directors which are expected to go on floors soon after an official announcement.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Florida judge issues arrest warrant for rapper Kodak Black for failing a drug test
Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy issued the warrant and wrote that the rapper had violated the conditions of his pretrial release for an oxycodone trafficking charge from July.
R. Kelly faces life in jail
Jurors in Chicago convicted Kelly last year on six of 13 counts — three counts of producing child porn and three of enticement of minors for sex.
Harvey Weinstein faces a 2nd long sentence in LA rape conviction
Jurors in December convicted Weinstein of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against an Italian model and actor during a 2013 film festival in the run-up to that year's Academy Awards.