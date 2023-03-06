Entertainment

FP Staff March 06, 2023 07:12:09 IST
Thalapathy Vijay's manager Jagadish Palanisamy's celebrity management firm The Route gets into movie production

Jagadish Palanisamy runs a production house and celebrity management company called The Route, one of the leading companies in the business managing Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha, Directors Atlee & Lokesh Kanagaraj, Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Priyanka Mohan, Samyuktha Menon, Kathir, Arjun Das. And he is also producing movies under the same banner – The Route.

In 2021, Jagadish co-produced Thalapathy Vijay’s film ‘Master’ directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Jagadish signed more talents for The Route and also produced 3 music videos along with Sony Music the same year with prominent actors and music directors.

 

Taking a step forward, Jagadish officially announced The Route’s upcoming films Sesham Mike-il Fathima starring Kalyani Priyadarshan which is set to release this year and Revolver Reeta starring the National Award winner Keerthy Suresh going on floors soon.

Jagadish joins hands with Seven Screen Studios as a co-producer for the most anticipated film of the year, #Thalapathy67 named ‘Leo’ starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The producer is also in talks to produce more films under banner “The Route” with prominent actors and directors which are expected to go on floors soon after an official announcement.

Updated Date: March 06, 2023 13:13:53 IST

