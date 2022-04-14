Thalapathy Vijay's Beast has emerged as the biggest opener of 2022 in Tamil Nadu. The actioner has beaten Valimai to achieve this feat.

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast, which released yesterday, has taken a bumper opening at the box office. As per Box Office India, the film has earned around Rs 27 crore on its first day and turned out to be the biggest opener of 2022 in Tamil Nadu beating Thala Ajith's Valimai.

Despite garnering mixed to negative reviews from the audience and industry experts, Beast has taken a great start at the box office and it seems the star power Thalapathy Vijay is behind that. Since KGF 2 has released today, it would be interesting to see whether the Yash starrer will impact the business of Beast in Tamil Nadu or not.

Though while talking to us, Ramesh Bala said that KGF 2 won't affect the business of Beast in Thalapathy Vijay's home state as he said, "Generally, it shouldn't affect that much, it may affect a little bit because Beast's reviews and word of mouth are very bad today. The numbers may be good today but the word of mouth and reviews are bad. So, tomorrow KGF 2 is releasing and we have to look at the word of mouth and review of that film. If it is good that it will affect slightly in Tamil Nadu but we have to wait and see till tomorrow."

Beast has also released in the Hindi version in the northern parts of the country as Raw but has failed to garner the footfalls of the audience. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Doctor and Kolamaavu Kokila fame, the film is produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. It also features Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley.

