Malayalam actor Antony Varghese, who made his debut in 2017 with the black comedy Angamaly Diaries, has been roped in for Vijay's highly anticipated Thalapathy 64. The film, being helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj, will mark Varghese's Tamil film debut.

According to an India Today report, Varghese may be seen in the role of one of the antagonists in the movie. It was recently announced that Vijay Sethupathi has also joined the cast, and will play the antagonist in Thalapathy 64. Malavika Mohanan, who was seen in Rajinikanth's Petta, has also been cast in the film.

As reported earlier, the shoot for Thalapathy 64 is expected to go on floors on 3 October with a formal pooja in Chennai. While Sathyan Sooryan of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame will be handling the camera, composer Anirudh Ravichander will be returning to score for a Vijay film after the chartbuster album in Kaththi.

Thalapathy 64 will be shot in many locations across Chennai and Allahabad. A major portion of the film will be shot at a hostel in Allahabad.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has planned for 70 days of shooting and nearly 30 days will be shot in Allahabad. Producer Xavier Britto, who had produced Vijay’s initial films like Rasigan and Sendhoorapandi, is bankrolling the project.

Apart from Thalapathy 64, Varghese will also be seen in director Nikhil Premraj's film Aanapparambile Worldcup, as per The News Minute.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2019 12:07:45 IST