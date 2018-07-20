Thai cave rescue operation: With two Hollywood films in works, hour-long documentary to air on 20 July

The remarkable rescue operation of 12 young Thai soccer players and their coach from a flooded cave is now the subject of a documentary.

An international team of expert cave drivers pulled the children and their 25-year-old coach from a remote cave following a rescue operation that lasted three days.

A report by Wion quoted a statement by the channel which said,"From the moment the heartbreaking news broke that 12 young Thai soccer players and their 25-year-old coach were stuck in a cave complex near the Myanmar border, the world has been glued to the rescue and recovery details...But as each boy has been pulled out, there remains many questions. Why were these boys there? How did they survive for nearly two weeks without food and without knowing how to swim? What will their physical and mental state be moving forward? What would it take to get this group out of this treacherous cave, and why did the unique geology of this cave present so many challenges?”

While it was initially thought that the team would have to stay in the caves until the end of monsoon season, which would last for several more months, the worsening of the condition of the cave after flooding demanded in a rapid extraction plan. Hence, a team of 90 rescue divers comprising of 40 Thai and 50 foreigners were sent in to extract group members as soon as possible, reports The Wrap.

The young footballers—in the age group of 11-16 —were rescued on 10 July after being stuck inside the cave for 18 days.

Operation Thai Rescue will be the first documentary to explore and unpack every angle of one of the most difficult and heart-palpitating rescues attempted in human history.

The one-hour special will air on Friday, 20 July 20 at 9:00 pm IST on Discovery Channel, Discovery HD World, Discovery Turbo and Discovery Science

The documentary has been produced in association with ITN Productions and will feature interviews with medical and mental health experts and world's leading cave diving rescue experts.

(Also read: Thailand cave rescue operation to be adapted into movie or TV show, as Hollywood producers begin research)

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 16:10 PM