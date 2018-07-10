Thailand cave rescue: Discipline and courage finally win as absence of politics, gamesmanship result in 13 saved lives

What a brilliant, elevating fairy-tale ending to a saga of human endeavour. Full marks to the Thai authorities and the world coming together to make it a better place. In an era of negative news, when the foul and the rancid take precedence, this is such tangible evidence of the goodness in mankind. The colour of skin did not matter; the gods you prayed to became one, coming in dozens from around the world, over 100 men and women of great fortitude, to save 12 children and a coach from a cave against all odds, proving that death can be defied with courage and conviction and the prayers of six billion people on this earth. Nobody was untouched.

Now that the rescue operation is over and the agony of suspense ended, the government of Thailand, its armed forces and its guts-and-glory divers need to be given a standing ovation for their professional conduct and commitment in putting their lives on the line.

We cannot begin to imagine the nightmare the little children went through, stuck in pitch blackness without food, waters swirling evilly around them and just dripping cave stalactites for water. The coach, Ekapol Chantawong, deserves an award for keeping these boys motivated enough over this long period, and any recrimination of how they got themselves stuck in this mess must be softened by the success of the rescue.

Several aspects of the rescue operation at Tham Luang cave in Thailand's Chiang Rai region come to mind. There are lessons to be learnt. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha stayed away from the site so the ongoing operation was not disturbed by his presence. Great decision.

The governor of the province, Narongsak Osottanakorn, was the only spokesperson, and no other VIPs or "mini mes" were allowed to grab the mike and make hay from adversity. Spot on.

The media, emotionally moved by the whole scene, steered clear of the murky waters of sensationalism.

The stunned parents of the children showed grace and dignity under fire. There were no histrionics, only tendrils of silent hope.

Against this backdrop, the military was allowed to create a medical facility, carve out a full-scale military plan and initiate a four-day rescue procedure, without interference from government or the slippery element of politics. There was no Opposition rant, merely a nation willing the success. Way to go.

I am not saying that we would have not been capable of such an exercise at home. We have had our armies save thousands on many an occasion. But for the moment, the Thai people and authorities underscored great discipline and skill, a tribute to the determination to strive, to seek and not to yield at its very best. In that is a lesson to the rest of the world.

The odds were against them, and perhaps up there, the rain gods thought, "For once, these humans are putting their best foot forward, so let's give them a break on the weather front." Two miles in and half a mile deep, what were their chances.

Today, it becomes necessary to spare more than a thought for Thai SEAL Saman Kunan, who died during the dives to save these children. Sir, the whole world owes you a debt of gratitude for giving up your today for these children's tomorrow.