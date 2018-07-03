Tevar's Amit Sharma to direct Boney Kapoor's yet untitled sports biopic starring Ajay Devgn

Amit Sharma, who debuted as a director with the Arjun Kapoor-Sonakshi Sharma starrer Tevar in 2015, has been roped in to direct a sports biopic featuring Ajay Devgn. Boney Kapoor will be producing the film, reuniting for the second time with Sharma after Tevar.

This project will be bringing Ajay Devgn and Boney Kapoor together for a film after a gap of 16 years, as per a report by DNA. The duo worked together last in Ram Gopal Verma’s crime-thriller film Company (2002), in which Kapoor was a co-producer, reports The Times of India.

The film is likely to go on floors next year, since Ajay Devgn will be busy shooting for Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal, the third installment of the Dhamaal franchise, as well as Om Raut's Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior, a historical drama based on Tanaaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sharma has previously directed ad films, most notably the commercial of Google's Reunion, where two friends separated during Partition unite years later due to technology.

Amit Sharma is currently working on his next feature film, Badhaai Ho, a comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra. He announced the same on Twitter on 25 June:

According to the DNA report, a source said “Though Tevar failed to make a splash at the box office, Boney seemed impressed with him. This will be Amit’s first film with a superstar.”

