Terminator: Dark Fate trailer — Arnold Schwarzenegger's upcoming action film is old-school bad-ass

The release date of Tim Miller's Terminator: Dark Fate is finally out, along with the film's new trailer.

The film which will mark director-producer James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger's collaboration yet again, is set to hit theatres on 1 November, reported film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

The trailer introduces the humanoid Grace (Mackenzie Davis), who is told she needs to “talk, talk fast”, while Connor (Linda Hamilton) points a gun towards. After a prompt disarming, Connor narrates to Grace a story about how she had altered the future of Judgement Day and saved as many as 3 billion lives. It is at this point that Grace points out that Connor's efforts are futile since that will not change their current scenario, which is a probable reference to the film's title.

Tim Miller, during the Paramount's panel at Comic-Con, confirmed that the sixth movie in the series will be rated R, like the first three flicks in the franchise. The last two, Terminator Salvation and Terminator: Genisys, were rated PG-13.

Other than Arnold Schwarzenegger, the film also stars Edward Furlong, Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta, and Gabriel Luna.

The events of Dark Fate will pick up after Judgment Day, disregarding all other films as occurring in alternate timelines. Cameron even confirmed the same in a featurette released on 23 May. There have been three more additions to the series after Cameron's departure — Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation and Terminator Genisys.

The upcoming film, which is a sequel to 1991 film Terminator 2: Judgement Day will release in English, Hindi and other languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2019 09:37:27 IST