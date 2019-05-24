Terminator: Dark Fate trailer: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton reprise their iconic roles in upcoming sci-fi film

The first trailer of Terminator: Dark Fate was released on 23 May. The sixth installment of the successful sci-fi franchise Terminator is directed by Deadpool helmer Tim Miller.

The trailer opens to Mackenzie Davis and Natalie Reyes being chased by a murderous robot played by Gabriel Luna. They are soon rescued by Linda Hamilton (who returns as Sarah Connor) as she guns him down. Though Davis' character tells Hamilton that she is human, she seems to possess many terminator like abilities and it is revealed that she has taken on the role of being Reyes' protector. Arnold Schwarzenegger also returns as the T-800 robot.

According to Verge, Terminator: Dark Fate reunites producer James Cameron, Hamilton and Schwarzenegger after a long time. The events of Dark Fate will pick up after Judgment Day, disregarding all other films as occurring in alternate timelines. Cameron even confirmed the same in a featurette released on 23 May. There have been three more additions to the series after Cameron's departure — Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation and Terminator Genisys.

Produced by Skydance and Paramount Pictures, Dark Fate will hit cinemas on 1 November.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 09:39:25 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.