Sita Raman tells the epic saga of how love endures war, cross-border suspicion, and religious division. The hindi version of the film is all set to release on 2nd September.

The Telugu film Sita Ramam starring Malayalam superstar actor Dulquer Salmaan is doing incredibly well at the box office. Bollywood beauty Mrunal Thakur stars in the traditional love story directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

Partially inspired by Yash Chopra’s cross-border love story Veer-Zaara, Sita Raman tells the epic saga of how love survives war, cross-border suspicion and the religious divide. As in all true love stories, from William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, the couple in Sita Ramam do not come to a happy ending. They share a lot of blissful moments captured in a swooning vista.

Dulquer Salmaan holds the plot together to its climax when, as a prisoner of war, the actor creates a tragic tension that is hard to ignore. Rashmika Mandanna, as the Pakistani girl trying to piece Ram and Sita’s love story together, is certainly no Citizen Kane. This is no Orson Welles’ epic romance either. But it conveys a lot of heart and sincerity.

It is now official that the Hindi release of the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam film will take place on September 2, 2022. The movie will be released in the North belt by Pen Studios. It was affirmed by the director in a recent interview.

This film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Tharun Bhascker, and others. Vishal Chandrashekar is the film’s music composer, and Swapna Cinema is the production company.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.