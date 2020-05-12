Telugu actor Rana Daggubati announces engagement to Miheeka Bajaj on social media

Telugu star Rana Daggubati surprised his fans on Tuesday by announcing his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj. The Baahubali actor posted an image on Instagram to announce that Miheeka has said 'yes' to his proposal.

Rana, who is one of the most eligible bachelors in Tollywood, posted a picture with Miheeka and captioned it, “And she said yes.”

The selfie clicked and shared by Rana shows the actor sporting a white casual cotton shirt while his lady love is seen in a green coloured dress. Both of them are seen flaunting broad smiles as they posed for the camera.

Here is the announcement



View this post on Instagram And she said Yes ❤️#MiheekaBajaj A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on May 12, 2020 at 4:17am PDT

The announcement has gone viral with celebrities, fans and followers of the actor congratulating the newly engaged couple.

Many even asked Rana about his fiancee and few requested him to get married soon.

The actor usually doesn’t talk about his personal life and has been tight-lipped about his relationship with Miheeka.

According to a report by The News Minute, Miheeka is the founder of Dew Drop Design Studio which is an event management company.

Rana, who gained tremendous fame for essaying the role of Bhallaladeva is SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, has a number of films lined up for the year. He will next be seen in Tamil film Kaadan, which has also been shot in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi. The release of the film, directed by Prabhu Solomon, has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated Date: May 12, 2020 19:15:48 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.