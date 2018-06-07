Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi titled Kaadan in Tamil, Aranya in Telugu; film will be shot in Vietnam, Thailand

Firstpost previously reported that that Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati is acting in a trilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi (not to be confused with the 1971 Hindi film starring Rajesh Khanna) directed by acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Prabhu Solomon, of Kumki and Mynaa fame. Eros International, producers of Haathi Mere Saathi, have now officially announced the title for the Tamil and Telugu versions.

Justifying the forest-based theme, the Tamil and Telugu versions of Haathi Mere Saathi have been titled as Kaadan and Aranya respectively. Talking about the film, director Prabhu Solomon said: “It’s true, we have completed the first schedule in the forest regions in India. The remaining portions will be shot in Vietnam and Thailand. Kumki had two elephants in important roles. This film too will have a lot of elephants but it’s not a sequel ”.

Prabhu slso said that he completed the script work of Haathi Mere Saathi after the shoot of his last Tamil film Thodari starring Dhanush and Keerthy Suresh. Rana and Vishnu Vishal are playing the lead roles in the Tamil and Telugu versions. In Haathi Mere Saathi, Pulkit Samrat plays Vishnu Vishal’s role but all the actors would be present on the sets.

Inspired by true events, Kalki Koechlin and Zoya Hussain of Mukkabaaz fame are the two female leads in the film. "We have only chosen actors who would justify the script and their characters. Bengali music composer Shantanu Moitra of 3 Idiots fame is composing the music for the film. His contribution is a big asset to our film. Kalki plays a press reporter while Zoya will be the main female lead in all the three versions”, said the director.

Prabhu also denied that the film is not the remake of Rajesh Khanna’s film. The script is reportedly different and has a universal appeal so the producers though it was wise to shoot the film in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, the three big revenue generators in Indian film industry.

As the film is trilingual, the makers are only planning for a possible theatrical release in 2019. "Currently, we are concentrating on the shoot and then, we will start working in the post-production department”, said Prabhu.

The first schedule of the film was completed in the deep forest regions in Munnar and surrounding locales. Though the film has two protagonists, the script doesn't have scope for many combination scenes but their presence would be seen throughout.

Talking about the film, Vishnu Vishal said: "I have done a lot of content-driven films in Tami but this is my first straight Telugu film. As the film is also being simultaneously made in Hindi, I got to know the working style of Bollywood industry."

For their characters in the film, all the three actors—Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, and Pulkit Samrat — had undergone a special training session with elephants, mainly to get rid of the fear and establish a friendly equation with the animals as they have to travel with them throughout the film. Due to practical difficulties in shooting sequences with several elephants in India, the team is planning to shoot the next two schedules in Vietnam and Thailand.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 12:53 PM