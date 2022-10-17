In a shocking piece of news from the TV industry, actress Vaishali Takkar allegedly died by suicide at her family residence on Sunday, 16th October 2022. Known for her roles in TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Vaishali was found dead in her room by her family members in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Sunday morning. She used to live with her family in the house since 2021.

According to multiple media reports, the actress used to live with her father and brother, who had no idea of her intentions. It was in the morning when her father went into her room after she didn’t come out and found her dead. A case has been registered in the matter at the Tejaji Nagar Police Station while reports suggest that the police have also recovered a suicide note. While details of the note are yet to be officially revealed by the police, media reports suggest that she was under some stress, which forced her to take the drastic step.

Further investigation is presently underway.

In the meantime, the news of her suicide has also sent a wave of shock across the industry and her co-actors. Her fans were also left shocked by the news and took to her Instagram profile and flooded her posts with grieving messages and condolences.

Who is Vaishali Takkar?

After making her debut on TV in 2015 with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Vaishali was seen in many other shows including the reality show Big Boss. She was recently seen in Rakshabandhan opposite Big Boss fame Nishant Malkani. As Vaishali wanted to make a career in the film industry, she had moved to Mumbai.

It was in 2021 when she moved to Jaipur and then to Indore to live with her father and brother.

