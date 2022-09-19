Qubool Hai actress Nishi Singh is survived by her husband, writer-actor Sanjay Singh Bhadli, and two children, an 18-year-old daughter and a 21-year-old son.

After suffering from severe illness over the past 3 years, television actor Nishi Singh passed away at the age of 50 on Sunday, 18th September. The actress, who had suffered three strokes of paralysis in the last 3 years, was facing serious health complications and her conditions were deteriorating with time. She is survived by her husband, writer-actor Sanjay Singh Bhadli, and two children, an 18-year-old daughter and a 21-year-old son. According to her husband, Nishi suffered the first paralytic attack in February 2019 and another one in February 2020, following which, she was undergoing treatment. Her condition improved till the third stroke in May this year, following which, she got worse.

Speaking to ETimes, Sanjay, while giving details about her last few days before she passed away, said that it was ‘ironic’ that she died just 2 days after her family celebrated her 50th birthday on Friday. Stating that she looked happy, Sanjay said that she was not able to speak but seemed to have enjoyed the celebrations of her birthday. Further speaking about her condition, Sanjay told ETimes that she had a severe throat infection due to which it was very difficult for her to eat. She stopped taking solid foods and was dependent only on liquids, he added.

Breaking down on losing his life partner, Sanjay also said that she fought hard to survive but eventually passed away around 3 pm on Sunday.

“The biggest pain is that she was with me for 32 years. Even though she was not well, she was always there. Now I don’t have anyone to call a family except for our children. My daughter had also left her studies and skipped her board exams to take care of her mother while I also couldn’t take up any work as she always needed me by her side. We are dealing with a financial crisis and are not left with much,” Sanjay Singh said.

Further disclosing details about the financial crisis the family faced throughout the actor’s treatment and even after her demise, Sanjay said they received financial help from some friends from the entertainment industry including Ramesh Taurani, Gul Khan, and Surbhi Chandna. The Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) also provided them with monetary help. Despite these, he had to sell his house and his car to pay for the medical bills and is presently left with very less.

Notably, known for playing the role of ‘Haseena Bi‘ on the TV show Qubool Hai opposite actors like Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover in lead roles, Nishi Singh was also seen on other shows like Hitler Didi, Ishqbaaz, and Tenali Rama.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.