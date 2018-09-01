You are here:

Telangana hospital fires four employees who took selfie with Nandamuri Harikrishna's corpse

Hyderabad: A private hospital in Telangana on 31 August fired four employees for their shocking act of taking a selfie with the body of TDP founder NTR's son N. Harikrishna after the latter succumbed to injuries he sustained in road accident on 29 August.

The picture taken at Kamineni Hospital in Telangana's Nalgonda district went viral on the social media on 31 August, evoking all-round condemnation.

Acting swiftly, the hospital management served termination notice on the staffers for their insensitive act. A hospital official said the management deeply regrets the incident.

A ward boy was seen taking a selfie from his mobile phone with the actor-politician's body on a table in the backdrop. A ward girl and two nurses were also looking into the camera while both smiling.

The picture was apparently taken in the body cleaning and packaging room after efforts of the doctors to resuscitate Harikrishna failed.

Earlier, reacting to the outrage caused by the selfie, the management of the hospital had promised to take action against the employees.

Harikrishna, a former Rajya Sabha member and former Andhra Pradesh minister, died after the car which he was driving overturned after hitting the median in Nalgonda district.

He sustained critical head injuries and was rushed to Kamineni Hospital at Narketpally.

Harikrishna, 61, was son of Telugu Desam Party's founder and former Chief Minister of unified Andhra Pradesh, late N. T. Rama Rao. He was son-in-law of TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Harikrishna, who started his film career in Telugu films as a child artist in 1960s, was cremated with state honours in Hyderabad on 30 August.

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2018 14:33 PM