Painting the town red with their mushy romance, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra keep winning hearts with their relationship. The Naagin 6 actress has always kept her love life away from the media glare, but undeniably whatever happens on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss is for the world to consume. Now, while the former Bigg Boss contestants never shy away from giving out some major couple goals every time they step out together, the lovebirds seem to have been going through one dilemma. This is after the two have time and again found themselves on the receiving end of the questions about their impending wedding plans. However, it seems that Tejasswi has finally reacted to all the questions revolving around her marriage with beau Karan. Giving a whirl to the latest trend, Tejasswi not only had a hilarious response but also had some advice for all the girls facing the same situation.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Tejasswi shared her rendition of the viral meme trend “Mujhe nahi pata hai, mujhse mat poocho na”. Tejasswi posted the video with the supers “Paps: Shaadi kab hogi” at the top, implying that she is responding to all paparazzi quizzing her about when she is tying the knot with Karan. The video opens by showing Tajasswi lying and lip-syncing the lyrics of the viral song and ending it by saying that ‘she doesn’t know it and one must not ask her’. However, while posting the video, the actress took to the comments section to share some words of wisdom for all the girls facing the same question constantly. Tejasswi urged them all to take as long as they want to be sure if they are ready to get married or not.

While posting the video she wrote in the caption, “But on a serious note. It’s always better to be sure than sorry. This is especially for all the girls out there. Take all the time you need to be sure.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi is currently lead on Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Earlier, Tejasswi and Karan were seen together as wardens on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. Next Karan Kundrra will be featured in Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz starrer Unfair & Lovely.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.