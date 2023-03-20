Almost a week after debuting its third season on Apple TV+ on 15 March 2023, the entire cast of ‘Ted Lasso‘ will be paying a visit to the White House to meet President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Monday. The latest season of Ted Lasso started streaming last week with a total of 12 episodes. The meeting has been already announced by Apple prior to which Biden also teased an appearance from inside the White House with a caption in reference to Apple TV+ hit comedy show “Tomorrow.” As stated in the announcement, the meeting will be aimed to discuss the importance of “mental health” and “promoting overall well-being.” Ted Lasso has inspired the world through its universal themes around optimism, kindness, and determination, and the Lasso philosophy to ‘believe,” said Apple TV+ in its announcement.

Along with Jason Sudeikis, the rest of the cast including Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, and James Lance will arrive at the White House and take part in the discussions.

Specifics from the discussions between the team and the President will be updated on the White House’s social media channels.

Notably, Ted Lasso’s cast is the recent group to visit the White House to chat over various issues and causes from around the world. Earlier, members of the celebrated K-pop band BTS and actress Angelina Jolie also met the President.

About Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis is back with the third season of Ted Lasso, with the newly-promoted AFC Richmond starting off at the bottom. With the pun-loving coach, all set to take his team on new challenges, this season of the AppleTV+ show is expected to be the last one in the series. The third season, which consists of 12 episodes, will be released weekly every Wednesday.

Notably, the show has become popular for its positive message and engaging characters and has also garnered a lot of attention since the first season went on-air.

