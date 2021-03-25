Teaser release of Adivi Sesh's war drama Major postponed, announces actor

Adivi Sesh announced that due to the passing of director Sashi Kiran Tikka's father and the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, the teaser launch event of Major has been postponed.

The teaser release of the much-awaited film Major, starring Adivi Sesh, has been postponed. The announcement was made by the actor himself. The teaser of the film, helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, was supposed to release on 28 March.

The actor wrote that the team had plans to make a "national event" for the film in Mumbai, but there had been a change in plans due to the passing of Sashi's father on 22 March. The rising cases of coronavirus in the country was another reason why the launch event is postponed.

Here is the update

Wanted to do a national event for this national film in Mumbai in a big way. Slight change of plans Will keep you updated. Eppudu occhaam anadhi kaadhu annaya...Bullet....(well you get the idea) Reporting soon! #MajorTheFilm pic.twitter.com/M8hIpr1ZYl — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) March 25, 2021

Major is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life during the 26/11 terror attack in 2008. Adivi will be playing the titular role in the film. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on 2 July.

The film is jointly produced by Sony Pictures Films, Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S movies. It also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar and Prakash Raj.

Last year, on 27 November, Mahesh Babu had shared a look test video of Adivi. The date also marked the 12th death anniversary of Unnikrishnan.