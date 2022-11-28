Rohit Shetty is all set to hit the screens with his upcoming film, Cirkus, a moment people have been eagerly waiting for. Featuring several popular faces from his Golmaal franchise besides lead Ranveer Singh, makers have already released several posters of the film, making fans go crazy. With that said, now the release date of Cirkus‘ official teaser has also been announced and it will definitely arrive with a bang. Taking to social media handles on Sunday, director Rohit Shetty shared a picture with his lead actors and made the announcement.

“Watch out for the teaser dropping tomorrow….kal pata chal jayega promo kab aa raha hai“, the caption read.

Later, actor Ranveer Singh also shared a series of fun pictures and wrote, “Let the madness begin! Teaser out tomorrow!”

The photos show Rohit Shetty along with Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Pooja Hedge. It seems like they are quite having fun.

Notably, as fans can’t wait for the teaser, the trailer will be also launched shortly in December, as announced by the makers earlier. For the past few weeks, the entire team has been carrying extensive promotions ahead of the film’s Christmas release. While a motion poster was released initially, a few posters of the film were also launched showcasing the ‘mad’ Cirkus family.

About Cirkus

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the upcoming action-comedy film will show Ranveer Singh in a double role for the first time. Besides this, the ensemble star cast also features many other talented actors like Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hedge, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, and Vrajesh Hirjee among others.

The film is said to be an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic play ‘The Comedy of Errors’ and will hit the theatres on 23 December 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.