Teaser of Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus to release today; check details
Directed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus is an action comedy film based on William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors.
Rohit Shetty is all set to hit the screens with his upcoming film, Cirkus, a moment people have been eagerly waiting for. Featuring several popular faces from his Golmaal franchise besides lead Ranveer Singh, makers have already released several posters of the film, making fans go crazy. With that said, now the release date of Cirkus‘ official teaser has also been announced and it will definitely arrive with a bang. Taking to social media handles on Sunday, director Rohit Shetty shared a picture with his lead actors and made the announcement.
“Watch out for the teaser dropping tomorrow….kal pata chal jayega promo kab aa raha hai“, the caption read.
Later, actor Ranveer Singh also shared a series of fun pictures and wrote, “Let the madness begin! Teaser out tomorrow!”
The photos show Rohit Shetty along with Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Pooja Hedge. It seems like they are quite having fun.
Notably, as fans can’t wait for the teaser, the trailer will be also launched shortly in December, as announced by the makers earlier. For the past few weeks, the entire team has been carrying extensive promotions ahead of the film’s Christmas release. While a motion poster was released initially, a few posters of the film were also launched showcasing the ‘mad’ Cirkus family.
About Cirkus
Directed by Rohit Shetty, the upcoming action-comedy film will show Ranveer Singh in a double role for the first time. Besides this, the ensemble star cast also features many other talented actors like Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hedge, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, and Vrajesh Hirjee among others.
The film is said to be an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic play ‘The Comedy of Errors’ and will hit the theatres on 23 December 2022.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela turns 9: Every shot in this brilliant film has a place in SLB's cosmos
In terms of its free-flowing unmeasured operatic opulence, Ram-Leela (with or without the censorial pre-fix) comes closest to the giddy high-pitched and yet miraculously controlled tempo and tenor of Bhansali's Devdas.
From Kriti Sanon to Rashmika Mandanna, here are the Pan-India actresses fans can't get enough of
These actresses have has given us exemplary performances and have paved their way to the top of the Indian Film industry as they continued to take over globally as well. Lets take a look at the top pan-India actresses !!
Ranveer Singh's surprise visit to Deepika Padukone's office on anniversary with flowers, chocolate wins hearts
After dating for six long years, Ranveer and Deepika got married in November 2018 and continue to give major couple goals.