The teaser of Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s film HIT- The First Case has been released. A remake of the Telugu hit of the same name, the movie sees Rao play Vikram, a cop who is fighting his inner demons.

The promo begins with Rao wrestling with panic attacks and nightmares. While he stubbornly persists in working for the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) despite the advice of his girlfriend (played by Sanya Malhotra), a young woman’s disappearance draws him into a web of lies and deceit. HIT also stars Dalip Tahhil, Milind Gunaji, Shilpa Shukla, Shanu Kumar, Rohan Singh and Sanjay Narvekar.

Watch:

The action-thriller is helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, who had also directed the original. The film has been produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Dil Raju Productions. Hit: The First Case is set to release in theatres on 15 July.

The film marks the first collaboration between Malhotra and Rao. While the two actors were part of Anurag Basu’s anthology Ludo, they were part of different segments and did not share screen space. Rao was last seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar in Badhaai Do, where he played the role of a gay cop who enters into a lavender marriage. The Stree actor has a busy year ahead, with several projects lined up for release.

Rajkummar Rao will be seen in Netflix’s Monica, O My Darling alongside Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi. He also has Sharan Sharma’s Mr and Mrs Mahi and Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed in the pipeline. Bheed will see Rao reunite with his Badhaai Do co-star Bhumi Pednekar. The Omerta actor is shooting for Raj & D.K.’s series Guns & Gulaabs. The series also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah.

As for Sanya Malhotra, the Meenakshi Sundareshwar actor has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and Yashowardhan Mishra’s Kathal in her kitty. She was last seen in the crime drama Love Hostel.

