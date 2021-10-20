Radhe Shyam will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam on 14 January next year.

The teaser of the film Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas, will be unveiled on 23 October on the occasion of the Baahubali actor’s birthday, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde opposite Prabhas, is set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam on 14 January next year.

'RADHE SHYAM' TEASER ON PRABHAS BIRTHDAY... Team #RadheShyam - starring #Prabhas and #PoojaHegde - will unveil the teaser on #Prabhas' birthday [23 Oct 2021]... Directed by #RadhaKrishnaKumar... The PAN-#India film will release on 14 Jan 2022. pic.twitter.com/u2nVFdxlei — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 20, 2021

The news was confirmed by Prabhas himself, who shared the poster of the film, on his social media accounts. According to the actor, the teaser will be released on 11:16 am on 23 October in English, with subtitles in various languages.

The poster features the Saaho actor in a thoughtful look. The actor plays a fortune teller named Vikramaditya in the film.

According to India Today, the movie is set in 1970s Europe. Directed and written by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam also stars Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Sathyan, Sasha Chettri and Priyadarshi Pulikonda in pivotal roles.

Prabhas had earlier shared the poster of Hegde’s character in the movie on the occasion of her birthday. According to news reports, the actor is set to essay the role of Prerana, a princess. The film will feature a love story between the characters of Prabhas and Hegde, which will drive the plot of the movie.

Radhe Shyam has been in production since 2018, and has faced delays due to various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic. The film’s shooting was completed in July this year.

According to Indian Express, the film will clash with Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak and Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata in the Telegu states, making it one of the biggest clashes in the Telegu film industry.

Prabhas is also set to star in the upcoming film Adipurush, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. The movie will see Prabhas playing a role inspired by Lord Ram, with Khan essaying the role of the antagonist, whose character is inspired by Raavan.