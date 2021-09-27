Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and Prabhas' Adipurush will release on 11 August, 2022.

Om Raut's mythological epic, Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan is set to release on 11 August 2022, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film is set to release on the Independence Day weekend next year, clashing with the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The film will release in Hindi, Telegu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Media reports claim that the film will see Prabhas portray a character inspired by Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan is set to step into the shoes of Lankesh, an antagonist whose role is inspired by Raavan. Sanon will be playing a role based on Sita while Singh will essay the role of Laxman.

The period drama began its third schedule in Hyderabad in July. Talking about the movie, director Om Raut told The Times of India that both Khan and Prabhas have undergone “remarkable physical transformations” for the film. The action film has been shot extensively in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Raksha Bandhan with Kumar and Pednekar is being helmed by Aanand L Rai of Tanu Weds Manu fame. Written by Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma, the film marks the second collaboration between Pednekar and Kumar. The two had previously appeared together in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

The shooting of the film began in July this year, with Kumar dedicating a post to his sister, calling her “his first friend.” He added that the film was dedicated to her and the special bond they share.