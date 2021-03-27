Teaser of Malayalam gangster drama Kurup, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala in lead, unveiled

Based on the life of 'India's longest wanted fugitive' Sukumara Kurup, the film is eyeing a release date of 28 May.

The makers of Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipapa's Malayalam film Kurup have released the teaser on Friday, 26 March. Taking to social media, the actor shared the teaser giving fans "a small glimpse into the world of Kurup".

The film revolves around the true story of 'India's longest wanted fugitive' named Sukumara Kurup who has several cases against him. The biographical drama tells the story of a legendary crime, the murder of a film representative named Chacko, and how Kurup escapes by faking his own death.

In the intriguing teaser, Salmaan has been introduced as the criminal who has been on the lookout for 36 years. The actor is looking dapper in the retro look. He is portraying the titular role while Indrajith is essaying an investigative officer. Made in Heaven fame Sobhita will be seen as a nurse.

The cast includes Maya Menon, Suresh Oberoi, Manoj Bajpayee, Sunny Wayne, and Shine Tom Chacko. The movie has been shot across India and the Middle East.

Written by Jithin K Jose, KS Arvind, and Daniell Sayooj Nair, Kurup is eyeing a release date of 28 May. The film has been jointly produced by Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments. Along with Malayalam, it will also release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

Salmaan also has Hey Sinamika and Salute lined-up. The former is a Tamil film while the latter is a Malayalam movie.